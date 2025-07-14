FIFA World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets released — starting at $2,500 each

Send this page to someone via email

Details about official hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 2026 games in Vancouver have been released and the price may be a shock for some.

The packages are not just regular seats, however.

They include premium tickets, food and drinks and access to specialty lounges or VIP areas.

Tickets to a single match are now available and start at $2,500 per person. This includes a ticket to a group stage match but not a host nation game — Canada, Mexico or the United States.

It could also be a ticket to any one match in the round of 32.

Hospitality options include the Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club and FIFA Pavilion. The Pavilion is the cheapest option and includes watching the game in a “secure perimeter” and includes food and drinks.

Story continues below advertisement

“What they are going to see is the greatest sporting spectacle and it’s going to be here, for seven games,” Kingsley Bailey with Vancouver Ticket told Global News.

4:06 Cost to host 2026 FIFA World Cup keeps going up

In total, BC Place is set to host seven games but the matchups, outside of knowing Canada will play twice, have not been set.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is still unknown how much single-game tickets may cost in most sections of the stadium. While they will be less expensive, the prices are still up in the air.

“Our hope is people here do get prioritized and they do get to get in, but even if they do not, there will be places to watch the games,” B.C.’s housing minister Ravi Kahlon said.

The province is forecasting that taxpayers could be on the hook for up to $144 million in World Cup costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Soccer is expected to roll out a membership program later this month, with the more someone pays, the better the odds of securing a ticket to watch Canada.