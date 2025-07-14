Menu

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets released — starting at $2,500 each

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First wave of FIFA World Cup tickets now available'
First wave of FIFA World Cup tickets now available
The first round of tickets for Vancouver's World Cup games are now available. They include hospitality packages with lounge access and have many in the city wondering if they'll be able to afford to go. Richard Zussman has more.
Details about official hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 2026 games in Vancouver have been released and the price may be a shock for some.

The packages are not just regular seats, however.

They include premium tickets, food and drinks and access to specialty lounges or VIP areas.

Tickets to a single match are now available and start at $2,500 per person. This includes a ticket to a group stage match but not a host nation game — Canada, Mexico or the United States.

It could also be a ticket to any one match in the round of 32.

Hospitality options include the Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club and FIFA Pavilion. The Pavilion is the cheapest option and includes watching the game in a “secure perimeter” and includes food and drinks.

“What they are going to see is the greatest sporting spectacle and it’s going to be here, for seven games,” Kingsley Bailey with Vancouver Ticket told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Cost to host 2026 FIFA World Cup keeps going up'
Cost to host 2026 FIFA World Cup keeps going up
In total, BC Place is set to host seven games but the matchups, outside of knowing Canada will play twice, have not been set.

It is still unknown how much single-game tickets may cost in most sections of the stadium. While they will be less expensive, the prices are still up in the air.

“Our hope is people here do get prioritized and they do get to get in, but even if they do not, there will be places to watch the games,” B.C.’s housing minister Ravi Kahlon said.

The province is forecasting that taxpayers could be on the hook for up to $144 million in World Cup costs.

Canada Soccer is expected to roll out a membership program later this month, with the more someone pays, the better the odds of securing a ticket to watch Canada.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

