Cost of hosting FIFA World Cup in B.C. could be as high as $624M, province says

The cost of hosting seven FIFA World Cup matches next year remains on track, the B.C. government said in a release on Tuesday.

The updated range for gross core costs of planning, staging and hosting the matches in Vancouver is now estimated to be between $532 million and $624 million, according to information provided by the province. The province estimates the portion it will contribute will be between $85 million and $145 million.

“Gross cost estimates increased as plans developed this year, particularly for safety and security and transportation,” the province said.

The province says the costs of the event will be offset by estimated revenues of between $448 million and $478 million, which is higher than it originally estimated in 2024.

“After taking into account estimated revenues and recoveries, the Province estimates the updated total net cost of planning, staging and hosting seven FIFA World Cup 26 matches in Vancouver to be within a planning range of $85 million to $145 million, a similar range to last year,” the province said in the background document.

Meanwhile, the City of Vancouver’s costs are estimated to be between $261 million and $281 million. However, with the addition of public sector service providers, including TransLink or health services — estimated to be between $54 million and $64 million — the total costs for the City of Vancouver could be between $315 million and $345 million.

This would include integrated public safety and security within the hosting area; the provision of team training sites; the FIFA Fan Festival; brand protection, traffic and stadium zone management, and other required municipal, regional and provincial public sector services.

“The City of Vancouver’s direct costs, including security, transportation, the FIFA Fan Festival and upcoming milestones remain on track, with no major changes from 2024’s budget projections, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

The FIFA World Cup 26 is less than one year away.

“Working with Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh peoples helps us deliver an even better FIFA World Cup reflective of where we are, and who we are,” Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Spencer Chandra Herbert said.

The province estimates that hosting seven matches will result in more than one million additional out-of-province visitors, generating over $1 billion in spending.

It is also estimated to generate more than 18,000 jobs.

FIFA’s economic impact assessment covers the period June 2023 to August 2026 and estimates that preparing for and hosting the tournament could contribute $1.7 billion in economic benefits for B.C. That includes a $980-million increase to GDP and $610 million in labour income.

Renovations and upgrades at the Killarney Park training site are underway, along with renovations and upgrades to BC Place, the province said.

The City of Vancouver is planning for the FIFA Fan Festival.