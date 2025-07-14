2025 Calgary Stampede narrowly misses attendance record

The Calgary Stampede came to an end on Sunday, following 10 days of rodeo, rides and for the most part, decent weather.

The Stampede was about 130,000 people shy of breaking the existing record heading into the final Sunday, and while it was close, the stampede just fell short of breaking last year’s record.

121,704 people passed through the gates on Sunday, bringing the total attendance to 1,470,288 — about 7,000 fewer than in 2024.

When asked once again about capping daily attendance, Stampede CEO Joel Crowley said at this point, that’s still not needed since even on days where families can take advantage of free admission, they typically leave in the afternoon — replaced by those taking in the evening’s entertainment.

He said there are plans for expansion, but those will have to wait until after the Saddledome arena is demolished.

Now the focus shifts to planning for next year’s stampede while the midway is packed up, with much of it headed north to Edmonton’s K-Days that kicks off on Friday.