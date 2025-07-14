Horse euthanized after injury during Stampede chuckwagon race

Send this page to someone via email

Officials from the Calgary Stampede said a horse that was hurt during a chuckwagon race on Saturday was put down.

A Stampede spokesperson said a horse on Chad Fike’s team sustained a racing injury during the eighth heat.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They said medical care was immediately dispatched, but following an assessment, the owner and the veterinary team made the “humane decision” to euthanize the horse.

An entry on the World Professional Chuckwagon Association website says Fike, who lives in Cremona, Alta., is a fourth-generation chuckwagon competitor.

The horse is the first reported animal death at the 2025 Calgary Stampede, which wraps Monday.

Three horses and a steer were euthanized at last year’s Stampede, and animal rights groups have long called for the rodeo portion of the event to be eliminated because of the deaths.