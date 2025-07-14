SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



Canada

Horse euthanized after injury during Stampede chuckwagon race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 1:40 pm
1 min read
Drivers cross the finish line during chuckwagon racing action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Drivers cross the finish line during chuckwagon racing action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 8, 2023. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Officials from the Calgary Stampede said a horse that was hurt during a chuckwagon race on Saturday was put down.

A Stampede spokesperson said a horse on Chad Fike’s team sustained a racing injury during the eighth heat.

They said medical care was immediately dispatched, but following an assessment, the owner and the veterinary team made the “humane decision” to euthanize the horse.

An entry on the World Professional Chuckwagon Association website says Fike, who lives in Cremona, Alta., is a fourth-generation chuckwagon competitor.

The horse is the first reported animal death at the 2025 Calgary Stampede, which wraps Monday.

Three horses and a steer were euthanized at last year’s Stampede, and animal rights groups have long called for the rodeo portion of the event to be eliminated because of the deaths.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

