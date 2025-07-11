B.C. electric vehicle drivers will no longer need decal to drive in HOV lane

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next month, drivers of electric vehicles will be ‘OK’ to drive in HOV lanes without a special decal.

As of Aug. 15, drivers of eligible electric vehicles will no longer need an OK decal to be able to drive in high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

Previously, drivers of electric vehicles had to apply to the B.C. government to get a decal to display on their vehicle to let police and highway patrol know they had been authorized to use the HOV lane.

The Ministry of Transportation said this change simplifies HOV lane use and eliminates long wait times for decals.

Out-of-province drivers with electric vehicles and electric heavy-duty trucks will also be able to access the HOV lane.

The government said that removing the decal requirement will save $70,000 in administrative costs each year.