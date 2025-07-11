Menu

Sports

Jets sign defenceman Isaak Phillips to two-year, two-way contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Isaak Phillips to a two-year, two-way contract, the NHL club announced Friday.

The deal has an average annual value in of US$812,500 at the NHL level.

The 23-year-old from Barrie, Ont., scored a goal in three games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season. He was traded to Winnipeg for defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin on Jan. 15.

He also had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and 74 penalty minutes in 67 American Hockey League games for the Manitoba Moose and the Rockford IceHogs in 2024-25.

Phillips, a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by Chicago in the 2020 NHL draft, played 56 games with the Blackhawks over the past four seasons posting 12 points (two goals, 10 assist) and 31 penalty minutes.

He has 87 points (26 goals, 61 assists) and 234 penalty minutes over 238 AHL games.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

