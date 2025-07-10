Menu

Canada

Ottawa will extend temporary trade war employment insurance measures

By Sarah Ritchie and Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 5:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Is Trump’s August 1 deadline another case of TACO in tariff negotiations?'
Is Trump’s August 1 deadline another case of TACO in tariff negotiations?
The United States has postponed its trade deal deadline to August, leading to increased pressure on countries with the issuance of tariff letters threatening rates of up to 30 per cent. While Canada remains unaffected by the letters, questions arise regarding the value of ongoing negotiations given the perceived flexibility of deadlines. Reggie Cecchini reports.
The federal government is extending changes it made in March to the employment insurance program in response to the trade war with the U.S.

The changes were meant to help businesses retain workers by reducing their hours and compensating them through employment insurance for lost wages.

The changes to EI came into effect in April and were set to end on Saturday.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu’s office says the changes will apply until Oct. 11 and are expected to help 290,000 workers.

The changes cap the threshold to qualify for regular EI benefits at 630 hours and allow claimants to qualify for an extra four weeks of benefits.

The temporary EI changes were announced in early March, along with a $6.5-billion aid package to help businesses cope with the trade war.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa expanding work-sharing program amid Trump tariff fight'
Ottawa expanding work-sharing program amid Trump tariff fight

Steven MacKinnon, who was the labour minister at that time, said the measures were meant to help businesses avoid layoffs by allowing them to reduce hours and spread those hours among the same number of employees, with EI making up the difference in workers’ compensation.

On March 23, the government announced it was also temporarily waiving the one-week waiting period to receive EI benefits and allowing workers to start claiming EI while still receiving severance. Those changes are also set to be in effect until Oct. 11.

At last month’s G7 meeting in Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he had set a 30-day deadline to come up with an agreement with the U.S. to put an end to the tariffs.

Carney has been in regular discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks. The deadline for the deal is July 21.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told reporters on Thursday she is “hopeful that an agreement can be achieved,” but hinted it may not happen by the deadline.

The tariffs targeting Canadian goods include a 25 per cent levy on imports that don’t comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, along with tariffs on steel, aluminum and vehicles.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

