Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Unemployment ‘little changed’ in May with slight rise to 7%: StatCan

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 9:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Joly says Trump’s ‘unlawful, illegal’ steel tariffs have feds in ‘solution mode’'
Joly says Trump’s ‘unlawful, illegal’ steel tariffs have feds in ‘solution mode’
Canada's Industry Minister Mélanie Joly on Thursday said the government was in 'solution mode' to tackle President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For the third straight month, Canada’s unemployment rate has increased as the U.S. trade war develops and businesses face economic challenges from tariffs.

Although Statistics Canada says the employment landscape was “little changed” in its report on Friday, the overall unemployment rate increased slightly to 7.0 per cent in May from 6.9 per cent in April.

Statistics Canada also says that since January there has been “virtually no job growth” overall.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada marks record high trade deficit in April'
Business Matters: Canada marks record high trade deficit in April
Trending Now

The labour force added a net 8,800 jobs, and that represents the final number of new jobs added compared with the total number of jobs shed.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are expected by many economists to lead to a recession this year, in addition to thousands of jobs lost from the labour market.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices