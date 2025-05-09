Menu

Economy

Canadian unemployment increased again in April, says Statistics Canada

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 8:51 am
Construction workers look on at the opening of a new viewing deck in Peggy's Cove, N.S., on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Construction workers look on at the opening of a new viewing deck in Peggy's Cove, N.S., on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
The Canadian labour market stalled somewhat in April, with just 7,400 new jobs, according to the latest report from Statistics Canada.

The unemployment rate also ticked higher by 0.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

This compared to the March report, which showed a decline of 33,000 jobs and unemployment increased to 6.7 per cent.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

