Canadian unemployment increased again in April, says Statistics Canada

The Canadian labour market stalled somewhat in April, with just 7,400 new jobs, according to the latest report from Statistics Canada.

The unemployment rate also ticked higher by 0.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

This compared to the March report, which showed a decline of 33,000 jobs and unemployment increased to 6.7 per cent.

More to come.