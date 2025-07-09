‘Find somewhere else’: Abbotsford residents push back on supportive housing project

Send this page to someone via email

Local residents and business owners say they are planning to fight the building of a new temporary modular housing project in Abbotsford, B.C.

The project, which has not yet been approved, would contain 42 units and be constructed in what is currently known as Martens Park.

It is close to Abbotsford Traditional School along with homes and businesses in the area.

“I just don’t think you should put people at high risk, chronic offenders, dangerous people, perhaps, that close to a school,” Rick Francoeur, who owns 360 Fabrication nearby, told Global News.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t take care of those people. We should, but follow your own guidelines and not have them close to school and find somewhere else that would meet the minimum requirements that BC Housing has brought forth on themselves.”

An open house about the project is scheduled for Monday night and city council is expected to consider the development application this fall.

In June, the City of Abbotsford released its findings looking into the first-ever city-led homeless count in 2024.

“Homelessness and the risk of homelessness is a complex issue and remains a growing concern in Abbotsford,” Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford, said at the time.

“Behind every number is a person, and the information gathered through this count helps us to better understand and respond to the needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The findings revealed that 465 people were identified as experiencing homelessness in the city, which was an increase of 14.5 per cent when the Fraser Valley Regional District conducted the count in 2023.

Only 57 per cent of those people were sheltered, while 43 per cent were unsheltered, including those living in encampments or vehicles.

Sixty-six per cent had been homeless for more than a year.