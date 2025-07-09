Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘Find somewhere else’: Abbotsford residents push back on supportive housing project

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 9:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Opposition to Abbotsford supportive housing project'
Opposition to Abbotsford supportive housing project
WATCH: Opposition is ramping up to the proposed construction of temporary modular housing near an Abbotsford school. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Local residents and business owners say they are planning to fight the building of a new temporary modular housing project in Abbotsford, B.C.

The project, which has not yet been approved, would contain 42 units and be constructed in what is currently known as Martens Park.

It is close to Abbotsford Traditional School along with homes and businesses in the area.

“I just don’t think you should put people at high risk, chronic offenders, dangerous people, perhaps, that close to a school,” Rick Francoeur, who owns 360 Fabrication nearby, told Global News.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t take care of those people. We should, but follow your own guidelines and not have them close to school and find somewhere else that would meet the minimum requirements that BC Housing has brought forth on themselves.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver backs down on controversial Kitsilano supportive housing project'
City of Vancouver backs down on controversial Kitsilano supportive housing project

An open house about the project is scheduled for Monday night and city council is expected to consider the development application this fall.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In June, the City of Abbotsford released its findings looking into the first-ever city-led homeless count in 2024.

“Homelessness and the risk of homelessness is a complex issue and remains a growing concern in Abbotsford,” Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford, said at the time.

“Behind every number is a person, and the information gathered through this count helps us to better understand and respond to the needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The findings revealed that 465 people were identified as experiencing homelessness in the city, which was an increase of 14.5 per cent when the Fraser Valley Regional District conducted the count in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Only 57 per cent of those people were sheltered, while 43 per cent were unsheltered, including those living in encampments or vehicles.

Sixty-six per cent had been homeless for more than a year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices