‘I told her she was loved’: Witness recounts horrific attack that killed Kelowna mother

A Kelowna, B.C., man, who was one of the first on the scene of a brutal attack that left a mother of two dead, says he wishes he could have done more to save her.

“I just wanted to get there and try to stop whatever was happening but I don’t think I was quick enough obviously,” Christopher Anderson told Global News.

Anderson said he and his girlfriend were driving along Enterprise Way early Friday afternoon when they saw a man wielding what Anderson said appeared to be a hammer and chasing a woman who was screaming and running away.

That woman was 32-year-old Bailey McCourt.

Anderson said he slammed on the brakes but by the time he got out of his vehicle, the attacker was on top of McCourt.

“He was putting his body weight on her, hand above his head, coming down with force,” Anderson said. “I ran up to them. I was yelling at him to get off of her. He got up pretty quickly.”

Anderson said the man sped away and he and another witness then turned their attention back to McCourt, who Anderson said was left with significant injuries.

“She was responsive in the fact she was squeezing my hand when I asked if she could hear me,” Anderson said. “I just tried to say as much as I could to her to let he know she was safe now…I told her that help was on the way. I told her that she was loved.”

McCourt was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Her ex-husband, James Plover, is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.

Just hours prior to the attack, Plover was convicted of four charges related to domestic violence.

According to court documents, conditions of his release included staying a certain distance from the complainant.

Friday’s attack has highlighted significant gaps in the system to protect victims from intimate partner violence.

Kelowna RCMP said due to significant community concerns in the wake of the tragedy, they are holding an outreach event in the parking lot of Parkinson Rec Centre Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to come out and connect with police to voice concerns and ask questions.

“We understand that this event has caused significant concerns to the community and people may have questions about their safety and the incidents that they either witnessed or were involved in,” said media relations officer Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

“This is a time for residents, community members and the public to come together, voice their concerns, ask questions and connect with resources.”

As for Anderson, he hopes his actions along, with those of the other witness, provide some comfort to McCourt’s grieving family

“To find out that we were there for what were her last moments,” said Anderson. “I’m glad to at least know that she felt safe and that her attacker wasn’t the last person that she saw.”