Traffic

Manitoba to rework plan to change intersection where deadly bus crash occurred

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 3:46 pm
Click to play video: '‘It doesn’t fit’: Carberry residents oppose RCUT solution at deadly intersection'
‘It doesn’t fit’: Carberry residents oppose RCUT solution at deadly intersection
RELATED: A group of Carberry residents say they are opposing planned safety measures at a deadly intersection, arguing provincial consultants didn’t listen to what the community wanted at the site. Katherine Dornian reports. – May 22, 2025
The Manitoba government is backing away from a proposed change to an intersection where 17 people died in a bus crash.

Premier Wab Kinew says after hearing from the community, the government will not proceed with a plan to reconstruct the intersection into an RCUT, or restricted crossing U-turn.

The intersection of highways 1 and 5, near the Town of Carberry, was the site of a crash between a bus and a semi-trailer in June 2023.

Area residents have called for safety upgrades, and the provincial Transportation department proposed an RCUT design, which would prevent traffic on highway 5 from turning left on or proceeding straight across highway 1.

More than 2,100 people in the area signed a petition that said the design would not improve safety

Kinew says the province will now step back and consider different options, and Carberry Mayor Ray Muirhead says residents would prefer an overpass to separate traffic.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025'
Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
© 2025 The Canadian Press

