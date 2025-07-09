Manitoba to rework plan to change intersection where deadly bus crash occurred

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is backing away from a proposed change to an intersection where 17 people died in a bus crash.

Premier Wab Kinew says after hearing from the community, the government will not proceed with a plan to reconstruct the intersection into an RCUT, or restricted crossing U-turn.

The intersection of highways 1 and 5, near the Town of Carberry, was the site of a crash between a bus and a semi-trailer in June 2023.

Area residents have called for safety upgrades, and the provincial Transportation department proposed an RCUT design, which would prevent traffic on highway 5 from turning left on or proceeding straight across highway 1.

More than 2,100 people in the area signed a petition that said the design would not improve safety

Kinew says the province will now step back and consider different options, and Carberry Mayor Ray Muirhead says residents would prefer an overpass to separate traffic.

