Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba RCMP raise alarm about ‘super-speeders’ on local highways

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Speed display signs to reach more Manitoba communities, MPI says'
Speed display signs to reach more Manitoba communities, MPI says
RELATED: After the success of a pilot program to provide speed display signs to communities across the province, Manitoba Public Insurance says it’s expanding the initiative for a second time. – Feb 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Drivers are getting faster and speeding on Manitoba’s highways is getting worse, RCMP say.

Traffic Services Sgt. Mark Hume told 680 CJOB’s The Start that there’s been a big uptick in speeders over the past few years, dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t 100 per cent know why — we’re guessing because there was less people on the highway at the time, maybe they thought there was less police — but speeds significantly spiked during the pandemic and they’ve never really come down,” Hume said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Every day or two we’re catching super-speeders, so to speak… 10 years ago it was maybe once a week, versus once every day or two.”

Hume said they’re catching drivers travelling at speeds up to 200 km/h, and there’s also been a spike in impaired drivers travelling at those extreme speeds in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

Hume says if you see a dangerous driver, call police and take note of the licence plate if safe to do so.

Trending Now

“If possible, pull over and let them go by, but I get it if they’re too close,” he said.

“Definitely don’t stop if the offender stops as well — we don’t want anyone getting into a confrontation at the side of the road.”

The plea for drivers to stay within the speed limit comes on the heels of a report last week that fatal crashes on Manitoba roads are on the rise after a slow start — with 32 people killed this year, compared with only 23 at this time in 2024.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices