Manitoba RCMP raise alarm about ‘super-speeders’ on local highways

Drivers are getting faster and speeding on Manitoba’s highways is getting worse, RCMP say.

Traffic Services Sgt. Mark Hume told 680 CJOB’s The Start that there’s been a big uptick in speeders over the past few years, dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t 100 per cent know why — we’re guessing because there was less people on the highway at the time, maybe they thought there was less police — but speeds significantly spiked during the pandemic and they’ve never really come down,” Hume said.

“Every day or two we’re catching super-speeders, so to speak… 10 years ago it was maybe once a week, versus once every day or two.”

Hume said they’re catching drivers travelling at speeds up to 200 km/h, and there’s also been a spike in impaired drivers travelling at those extreme speeds in recent years.

Hume says if you see a dangerous driver, call police and take note of the licence plate if safe to do so.

“If possible, pull over and let them go by, but I get it if they’re too close,” he said.

“Definitely don’t stop if the offender stops as well — we don’t want anyone getting into a confrontation at the side of the road.”

The plea for drivers to stay within the speed limit comes on the heels of a report last week that fatal crashes on Manitoba roads are on the rise after a slow start — with 32 people killed this year, compared with only 23 at this time in 2024.