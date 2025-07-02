Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Things were looking promising for 2025 when it comes to fatal crashes on Manitoba roads, RCMP say, but a rise in deadly collisions recently means things have changed course dramatically.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB there have been 32 fatalities this year, compared with only 23 at the same time last year — a frustrating stat, as most of the crashes are easily preventable.

“We started 2025 really in great shape, with the number of collisions being low, and we were way below our averages,” Manaigre told The Start on Wednesday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Now I think we’re ahead of the curve, compared to last year and even compared to our five-year averages. The numbers are climbing.”

Manaigre said the province has seen four deaths in just the last week or so, and that he was recently informed of another one, which police have yet to release details about.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are trying to pass when it’s unsafe because they’re in a hurry, and when you throw in the use of a cellphone or the lack of seatbelt, it just compounds the tragedies.

“A serious collision without a seatbelt will usually result in a tragedy.”

RCMP urge Manitoba drivers to exercise patience on the roads this summer.