2 arrested in River Heights drug, gun raid: Winnipeg police

Two people are in custody after Winnipeg police raided a home in River Heights and seized drugs, cash, weapons and more.

The seizure is the result of an investigation into drug trafficking and illegal firearms at an address on Centennial Street, which began last month.

The search Monday afternoon turned up cocaine, meth, MDMA and Percocet, with an estimated street value of more than $130,000, police said.

Officers also seized a 3D-printed firearm, as well as ammunition, a high-capacity magazine and body armour — plus more than $10,000 in cash, packaging materials and money-counting machines.

A 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have each been charged with a number of gun and drug offences, as well as possessing property obtained by crime. The woman was also the subject of four outstanding warrants, police said.