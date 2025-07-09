‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen’s cause of death revealed

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Madsen’s cause of death has been revealed.

Officials have confirmed that the Reservoir Dogs actor died from heart failure, five days after he was found unresponsive by deputies at his Malibu, Calif., home at the age of 67.

Madsen’s cardiologist told NBC Los Angeles that heart failure will be listed as the cause of death, with heart disease and alcoholism named as contributing factors.

The outlet also reported that no autopsy will be conducted because the cardiologist who treated Madsen signed the death certificate. The case is considered closed by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as no foul play was indicated and it’s listed as a death from natural causes.

Last week, Liz Rodriguez, Madsen’s representative at EMR Media Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter “we understand Michael had a cardiac arrest.”

Madsen’s managers, Smith and Susan Ferris, issued a statement after his death.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to his next chapter in his life,” they said.

“Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited. Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

The Kill Bill actor’s youngest son, Luke Madsen, took to Instagram to share a tribute to his father on July 4.

“Some Peoples Hero’s Wear Capes And Fly Shooting Lasers Out Of Their Eyes. Some peoples Hero’s Can Fight Off Armies And Overcome Anything,” he wrote. “My Hero Wore A Cowboy Hat. My Hero Stood Taller And Stronger Than Any Man I’ve Ever Met. My Hero Understood Me Better Than Anyone.

“My Hero Is The Coolest Most Badass Human Being I Know. Not Only Was My Hero A Famous Tough Guy Movie Star. My Hero Was My Father. And He Was. Damn Good One.

“Love You Pops. I’ll See You Again Someday. Tell Hudson I Said Hi,” Luke wrote, referencing his late brother Hudson Madsen, who died in January 2022.

The actor’s sister, Virginia Madsen, shared a statement with Variety following his death.

“My brother Michael has left the stage,” Virginia wrote. “He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother — etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.

“We’re not mourning a public figure,” she continued. “We’re not mourning a myth — but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes — gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable — half legend, half lullaby.

“I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life — but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

View image in full screen Michael Madsen and sister Virginia Madsen during Michael Madsen Leaves His Handprint and Boot Print at Hollywood’s Legendary Roosevelt Hotel at Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Madsen’s career included more than 300 credits, including roles in Donnie Brasco, Thelma & Louise, Free Willy, Sin City and Die Another Day.

His most memorable screen moment may have been the sadistic torture of a captured police officer — while dancing to Stealers Wheel’s Stuck in the Middle with You — as Mr. Blonde in 1992’s Reservoir Dogs.

Madsen began his acting career at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago and appeared in Of Mice and Men. In 1982, he played Lt. Steve Phelps in the film WarGames, directed by John Badham.

He went on to become a Quentin Tarantino regular, appearing in the Kill Bill films, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Madsen was married three times, to General Hospital actor Georganne LaPiere from 1984 to 1988, actor Jeannine Bisignano from 1991 to 1995 and his estranged wife DeAnna Madsen since 1996. He is survived by his four children, including actor Christian Madsen.

— with files from The Associated Press