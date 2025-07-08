Blue Jays Baseball Academy hosts all-girls clinic in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy hopes to inspire the next generation of female players in Saskatchewan. It hosted an all-girls clinic in Saskatoon Tuesday at Cairns Field.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The one-day, three-hour-long clinic taught 60 girls and those identifying as girls, aged seven to 15, the basics of baseball and softball.

Global’s Nicole Healey has more on the training camp in the video above.