Blue Jays Baseball Academy hosts all-girls clinic in Saskatchewan

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 6:55 pm
The Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy hopes to inspire the next generation of female players in Saskatchewan. It hosted an all-girls clinic in Saskatoon Tuesday at Cairns Field.

The one-day, three-hour-long clinic taught 60 girls and those identifying as girls, aged seven to 15, the basics of baseball and softball.

Global’s Nicole Healey has more on the training camp in the video above.

