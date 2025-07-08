Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Canadian junior hockey star Gavin McKenna expected to announce NCAA plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Medicine Hat Tigers' Gavin McKenna (72) warms up before a Memorial Cup hockey game in Rimouski, Que., on Friday, May 23, 2025. View image in full screen
Medicine Hat Tigers' Gavin McKenna (72) warms up before a Memorial Cup hockey game in Rimouski, Que., on Friday, May 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Junior hockey phenom Gavin McKenna will announce his anticipated move to the NCAA on Tuesday.

McKenna will make the announcement on ESPN’s SportsCenter at 6 p.m. ET. NHL.com reported Penn State and Michigan State are both in the running to land the 17-year-old forward.

It will be a game-changing decision for junior hockey as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NHL draft leaves the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers to join the United States college ranks.

  • Gavin McKenna had a hat trick and added an assist as Canada rallied past the United States 6-4 on Sunday to win gold at the under-18 men's world hockey championship. McKenna celebrates his 3-3 equalizer on power play during the 2024 IIHF ice hockey U18 world championships final match between the United States and Canada in Espoo, Finland, Sunday, May 5, 2024.
McKenna had 41 goals and 88 assists in 56 regular-season games last season and helped Medicine Hat win its first WHL title since 2007 and reach the Memorial Cup final.

In June, the six-foot winger from Whitehorse became the third-youngest Canadian Hockey League player of the year, only Sidney Crosby and John Tavares were younger.

The NCAA lifted a long-standing ban in November, allowing CHL players to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season.

NCAA ruling shakes up Canadian university hockey landscape
© 2025 The Canadian Press

