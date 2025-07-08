SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Stampede-goers prepare for hot day on the grounds

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 1:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'A look back at the history of the Calgary Stampede'
A look back at the history of the Calgary Stampede
A historian takes us back to 1912 — the start of Canada's biggest outdoor show. He tells us how it got started, why politicians show up, and how important the Stampede has become to the identity of Calgary.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Day 5 of the 2025 Calgary Stampede is set to be a hot one, as Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a high of 31 C under a sunny sky. And with temperatures expected to soar, Stampede-goers are being reminded to plan accordingly.

“Every single year we have a few of these days and we love it,” says Naomi Nania, a public education officer with Alberta EMS. “We just want to make sure everyone’s taking care of themselves and enjoying the grounds.”

Nania says heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, can happen within hours of being outside, so it’s important to stay hydrated and prepare for the hot weather.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Making sure you’re dressed appropriately for the weather, so wearing a wide-brimmed hat, clothes that cover your body as much as possible, and making sure you are taking some time inside,” Nania advises. “There’s lots of opportunities at the grounds to go inside and get away from the sun.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nania says hydration is the most important factor in preventing heat-related illnesses, with an emphasis on drinking water and other clear fluids. Alcoholic drinks and coffee can dehydrate a person, so Nania says it’s important to keep that in mind when you’re heading out to enjoy the Stampede.

Trending Now

Heat exhaustion happens when the body is trying to cool itself down, and symptoms include sweating, feeling light-headed or nauseated, and having a rapid pulse. Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer regulate temperature and is unable to cool down, and is a medical emergency. Symptoms include dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea and possible loss of consciousness, and medical attention should be sought immediately.

“We want to make sure we prevent heat exhaustion and make sure it doesn’t lead to heat stroke,” Nania says. “People with medical conditions, as well as children, might be affected more.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices