Stampede-goers prepare for hot day on the grounds

Day 5 of the 2025 Calgary Stampede is set to be a hot one, as Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a high of 31 C under a sunny sky. And with temperatures expected to soar, Stampede-goers are being reminded to plan accordingly.

“Every single year we have a few of these days and we love it,” says Naomi Nania, a public education officer with Alberta EMS. “We just want to make sure everyone’s taking care of themselves and enjoying the grounds.”

Nania says heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, can happen within hours of being outside, so it’s important to stay hydrated and prepare for the hot weather.

“Making sure you’re dressed appropriately for the weather, so wearing a wide-brimmed hat, clothes that cover your body as much as possible, and making sure you are taking some time inside,” Nania advises. “There’s lots of opportunities at the grounds to go inside and get away from the sun.”

Nania says hydration is the most important factor in preventing heat-related illnesses, with an emphasis on drinking water and other clear fluids. Alcoholic drinks and coffee can dehydrate a person, so Nania says it’s important to keep that in mind when you’re heading out to enjoy the Stampede.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body is trying to cool itself down, and symptoms include sweating, feeling light-headed or nauseated, and having a rapid pulse. Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer regulate temperature and is unable to cool down, and is a medical emergency. Symptoms include dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea and possible loss of consciousness, and medical attention should be sought immediately.

“We want to make sure we prevent heat exhaustion and make sure it doesn’t lead to heat stroke,” Nania says. “People with medical conditions, as well as children, might be affected more.”