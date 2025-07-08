RCMP charge multiple men in ‘anti-government militia’ plot in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say they have charged three men with facilitating a terrorist activity in a plot to create an “anti-government militia” in Quebec and a fourth with multiple explosives and firearms charges.

Some of those charged are “active members of the Canadian Armed Forces,” the RCMP said in a statement.

According to authorities, all four men “were allegedly involved in activities intending to forcibly take possession of land in the Québec City area” and describe the case as one of “ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team says three of the men, all from Quebec, took concrete actions to facilitate terrorist activity and are each facing one charge of facilitating terrorist activity.

The three men took part in military-style training, police say, as well as shooting, ambush, survival and navigation exercises. They also allegedly conducted a scouting operation.

Police seized a variety of firearms, including some that are prohibited, as well as high-capacity magazines and tactical equipment allegedly used in these activities, according to an RCMP press release.

According to the RCMP, the individuals charged are:

Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, of Quebec City

Simon Angers-Audet, 24, of Neuville

Raphaël Lagacé, 25, of Quebec City

A fourth man — identified by RCMP as Matthew Forbes, 33, of Pont-Rouge — faces charges including the possession of firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, and possession of controlled items.

Other charges have also been laid for offences related to possession of prohibited devices, transfer of firearms and ammunition, careless storage of firearms, possession of explosives and possession of controlled items.

The RCMP says it conducted searches in January 2024 in Quebec City that led to the seizure of 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms and accessories, approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, nearly 130 magazines, four pairs of night vision goggles and military equipment.

The four individuals will appear at the Quebec City courthouse Tuesday.