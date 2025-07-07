Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

“I actually freaked out”: Tenants raise alarm over building’s mouse infestation

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 3:58 pm
2 min read
A bait station is set up outside a St. Vital building which saw a serious mouse problem over the past several weeks. View image in full screen
A bait station is set up outside a St. Vital building which saw a serious mouse problem over the past several weeks. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For weeks now, Elaine Touchette has been living with some unwanted roommates.

She noticed the building’s mouse problem when it literally jumped out at her.

“I was trying to get some stuff out of my linen closet, and he ran right over my feet, into the other closet, back out into my husband’s room, back out into the front room, and I just panicked. I actually freaked out,” says Touchette.

This was just one of dozens of mouse sightings reported by tenants at Kenbur Gardens on St. Anne’s Road over the past several weeks. The problem seems to have begun with renovations to the building’s parkade, during which doors were being left open more often.

Touchette is even considering moving because of the issue.

“We’re not signing our lease until the last day — and if I find another place, I’m gone,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

Touchette says Edison Properties, who owns the building, didn’t send pest control into her unit for several weeks. Bonnie Korol, another resident, says several of her neighbours ran into delays as well when they reported their sightings.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They called the office, no response. They asked for traps, they said it’s your responsibility to go and buy them yourself,” says Korol.

Edison said in a statement: “While the property manager notified tenants directly impacted by the issue, we acknowledge that we should have also posted notices in common areas to keep all residents informed and updated. We have now done so, along with apologizing for the limited communication.”

The company adds the initial pest control efforts “proved ineffective after two weeks,” after which they hired another company which has reduced the presence of mice significantly.

Trending Now

Lincoln Poulin, owner of Poulin’s Pest Control, says mice can multiply very quickly and become harder to get rid of the longer you wait. They can also pose health risks.

“The biggest one with [house mice] is salmonella,” says Poulin. “Yes, we have deer mice in the city, they have the hantavirus disease, which can be very deadly depending on individuals. So, we always tell people, use precautions when cleaning up mouse droppings.”
Story continues below advertisement

Edison says the problem is now close to being resolved. But residents say they’ll only be able to relax once all the evidence of mice is long gone.

“I don’t know how much I can put up with this. I’m terrified,” says Touchette.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices