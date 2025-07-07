Man faces impaired charges after allegedly hitting pedestrian, parked cars in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man from Markham, Ont., faces impaired driving charges after he allegedly drove into a number of parked cars and struck a pedestrian in Toronto.

On Sunday night, at around 9:20 p.m., Toronto police received calls about a crash in Scarborough around the Passmore Avenue and Middlefield Road intersection.

Police said the man was driving a black Acura TLX, heading west along Passmore Avenue, when he hit a 45-year-old pedestrian. Then, he allegedly struck “several” parked cars in the area.

Investigators said the man tried to run from the scene on foot. He was unsuccessful and was arrested by officers who arrived at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, along with the occupants of five other stationary vehicles. All had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said a total of 10 vehicles were struck in some way by the driver.

The 36-year-old man faces six charges, including impaired operation of a vehicle and possession of a weapon.