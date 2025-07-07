Approaching wildfires lead to evacuation order for Leaf Rapids, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple wildfires continue to grow and surround the town of Leaf Rapids in northwestern Manitoba.

Officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order saying residents should be prepared to leave by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

About 350 people from the community, which is north of The Pas, will have to make the 10-hour drive to Winnipeg. Thompson isn’t an option for evacuees, as the northern Manitoba city is also currently under wildfire threat.

Evacuees are being asked to report to the WSF Soccer Complex on Leila Avenue in Winnipeg and to bring important items, including medications, clothing, hygiene items, money, credit cards and identification.

The town said in a social media post on Monday morning that it will provide transportation to Winnipeg via coach bus on Tuesday morning for those without their own vehicles or are unable to make other arrangements.

The province is set to provide a wildfire update Monday afternoon.