Convicted murderer Lori Bill Germa escapes from Archambault Institution in Quebec

Correctional Service Canada says a 69-year-old convicted murderer has escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians area.
Staff discovered late Saturday that Lori Bill Germa was not present during an inmate count at the minimum-security unit of Archambault Institution, where he is serving a first-degree murder sentence.
Get breaking National news
Germa is 5’10, weighs 166 pounds and is bald with light skin and brown eyes.
He also has a tattoo of a sword with the name “Carol” on one arm, and two seahorses and two dragons on the other.
Germa is the second convicted killer to escape from Archambault in the last few weeks.
Fellow inmate Richard Plourde escaped June 22 and was arrested by Quebec provincial police the following day.
Comments