Crime

Convicted murderer Lori Bill Germa escapes from Archambault Institution in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2025 12:55 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
A 69-year-old convicted murderer, Lori Bill Germa, has escaped from Quebec’s Archambault Institution, marking the second such escape from the prison in recent weeks. Christinne Muschi/ The Canadian Press
Correctional Service Canada says a 69-year-old convicted murderer has escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians area.

Staff discovered late Saturday that Lori Bill Germa was not present during an inmate count at the minimum-security unit of Archambault Institution, where he is serving a first-degree murder sentence.

Germa is 5’10, weighs 166 pounds and is bald with light skin and brown eyes.

He also has a tattoo of a sword with the name “Carol” on one arm, and two seahorses and two dragons on the other.

Trending Now

Germa is the second convicted killer to escape from Archambault in the last few weeks.

Fellow inmate Richard Plourde escaped June 22 and was arrested by Quebec provincial police the following day.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

