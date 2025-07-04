Blue Jays top prospect Arjun Nimmala making waves and history in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Under the lights at Vancouver, B.C.’s Nat Bailey Stadium, 19‑year‑old Arjun Nimmala is standing out, not only for his on-field performance, but for the cultural resonance he brings to the game.

Nimmala was born in Florida to Indian immigrant parents and is already regarded as one of the top prospects in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

A sit-down interview with Global News delved into the depth behind his rapid ascent.

Straight out of high school, Nimmala signed with the Blue Jays for $3 million after being selected 20th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft.

View image in full screen Baseball insiders believe Arjun Nimmala has a strong swing and a promising future as a hitter. Neetu Garcha / Global News

He now plays for the Vancouver Canadians, the club’s High-A affiliate, and has been named the Northwest League’s Player of the Week. The publication Baseball America also called him a “future star.”

And while another name, Texas Rangers prospect Kumar Rocker, officially claimed the milestone of being MLB’s first player of Indian descent, Nimmala’s journey is just beginning.

In May, Nimmala played during South Asian Heritage Night at Nat Bailey Stadium, a night which he said took on a deeply personal meaning.

“It felt amazing, you know,” he told Global News.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into the night, but just seeing all the people here, especially Asians, Indians, it was insane because usually you don’t see a lot of that, and just having them here meant a lot for me.”

Born in the U.S. but proud of his roots, Nimmala even celebrates them on the field, in his own signature way.

“My name is Arjun, named after Arjuna, he’s an archer in Hindu mythology,” he explained.

“So if you ever watch the games, I do a, like, when I get on second base or something, I do a bow and arrow celebration to like kind of show meaning to that.”

Before he played baseball, he played cricket, his father’s sport. The early experience with hand-eye coordination and bat control helped shape the foundation for what would become a pro career.

“For me personally, I thought it was a pretty smooth transition. You know, a lot of the bat-to-ball skills you see in cricket is very similar in baseball. So I thought the transition for me was pretty smooth,” Nimmala said.

View image in full screen Arjun Nimmala played cricket as a child, something he credits with his “smooth transition” to baseball. Neetu Garcha / Global News

A rough start, a major turnaround

Nimmala’s pro career didn’t start as smoothly as he would have hoped.

After struggling in his first several games, he credits mechanical adjustments and mental focus for the dramatic improvement.

“I was definitely not very good to start the season last year for sure, but I mean, you know, it was just a little bit of a learning stage, got a little bit of time to reset and go back to the complex and made some mental tweaks, hitting adjustments, and since then, you now, just forgot about that start and you know been good ever since,” he said.

David Singh, a senior writer at Sportsnet, has followed Nimmala since the draft.

“I spent some time with Arjun right after he was drafted and he was a fresh-faced kid just signed … to see the development he’s gone through since then it’s been a marked change,” Singh said.

“He’s really mature; the level of maturity is something that people here in the organization speak about. It’s something that wows them.”

According to Singh, that maturity sets him apart.

“For somebody to go through struggles, come out on the other side okay, but then recognize how that has been for their development is pretty rare for a 19-year-old,” Singh said.

Doug Fox, a Blue Jays prospect analyst and writer, says Nimmala’s rise in High-A is especially impressive given his age and the pitching-friendly environment of the Northwest League.

“He’s very young. Despite being one of the youngest players in all of the High-A level, he’s among the offensive leaders in many categories. Everything about him suggests he will be an impact bat at the big league level,” Fox said.

“I certainly would expect by 2027 or ’28 he will be a full-time big leaguer.”

Singh also sees a major upside as Nimmala grows into his frame.

“As his frame develops, I think we’ll see more power come out. He’s a very strong hitter, he’s got a good hit tool is what we call it in baseball,” Singh said.

View image in full screen Arjun Nimmala told Global News having the chance to play during Nat Bailey Stadium’s South Asian Heritage Night “felt amazing.” Neetu Garcha

Representation and responsibility

Nimmala knows he carries more than just expectations on his back; some say he also carries a community.

“Last year, he was vying to become the first player of Indian descent in major league baseball; that’s since been passed by Kumar Rocker of the Texas Rangers. It’s significant for kids everywhere to know they can have a seat at the table too,” Singh said.

Singh said Nimmala’s role as a cultural trailblazer began well before his debut.

“Arjun has entered professional baseball already lugging a whole culture on his back in a sense,” he said.

“He was fielding questions about his ethnicity and standing in the game because of his race when he was 18 years old, before he was even drafted. To hear him speak now about that is quite impressive.”

Despite the spotlight, Nimmala told Global News he doesn’t feel the heat of the spotlight.

“None of it’s been pressure. It’s always been motivation to keep getting better,” Nimmala said.

Eyes on Toronto, legacy in mind

Though Nimmala says he’s not putting a timeline on when he’ll make it to the majors, he hopes to make his debut in Toronto.

“What would be cool is if a debut came in Toronto, that would be the coolest,” Nimmala said.”

And when that day comes, he wants to be remembered for more than his stats.

“After I’m done playing baseball, I hope people remember me as not only a great player but also a great leader and a person who really did what they could for anyone,” Nimmala said.

In a game driven by numbers, perhaps it’s Nimmala’s perspective that continues to set him apart. And he’s already inspiring a generation that looks up and sees someone who looks like them.

“People definitely know who he is. They’ve seen him on MLB Network. He’s done an excellent job of handling that pressure,” Singh said.

Nimmala’s journey to the major leagues is in its early stages but for many, the significance of his presence today is already a home run.