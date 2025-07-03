Menu

Canada

Ontario and Atlantic provinces rank lowest in Canada for worker happiness

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 12:07 pm
2 min read
A new report is shedding light on workplace happiness and workers in Ontario and Atlantic Canada are at the bottom of the list.

ADP Canada’s Happiness at Work Index report for June found that Ontario has now fallen to the bottom of the national rankings in workplace happiness, with a regional score of just 6.7 out of 10.

Ontario is tied with workers in Atlantic Canada.

The report says the drop in happiness for Ontario workers is a warning sign.

“From stalled career growth to lackluster recognition, Ontario workers are sounding the alarm on what’s not working at work,” the report says.

Given the boost other provinces are seeing, the report warns that Ontario’s continued slide suggests deeper issues are at play.

Key factors outlined in the report include that just over half of Ontario workers feel like they are stuck in their current position with nowhere to grow.

The report also found that the province lags behind regions offering better flexibility and balance and that workers in Ontario feel overlooked and underappreciated.

This comes as other provinces are seeing a summer boost in employee sentiment thanks to perks like flexible hours and time to disconnect.

“Workers in Canada are clear – supporting workplace relationships or offering meaningful summer perks, supports well-being at work,” says Heather Haslam, vice-president of marketing at ADP Canada. “If employers align to some of these priorities, they can support environments where people feel valued and heard – ultimately encouraging a stronger employee experience.”

A lack of flexibility and balance from workplaces could also be contributing to worker burnout.

A 2024 report from HR consulting firm Robert Half found that more than four in 10 (42 per cent) of Canadian professionals reported feeling burnt out.

Millennials (ages 27 to 42) reported burnout at work more than any other generation, at 55 per cent. Generation Z (ages 18 to 26) followed closely at 51 per cent, then generation X (ages 43 to 58) at 32 per cent and baby boomers (ages 59 and above) at 24 per cent.

The most reported contribution to burnout among respondents was heavy workloads due to understaffed teams, at 52 per cent. Forty-two per cent felt a lack of communication and managerial support contributed most to their burnout, while 39 per cent pinned it on missing tools/resources required to perform properly at work.

— with files from Global News’ Naomi Barghiel

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

