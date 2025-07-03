1 dead after Toronto encampment fire near Don Valley

Toronto Fire Services say one person has died inside of an encampment that caught on fire in the Don Valley area.
Fire chief Jim Jessop said firefighters were called to Credit Union Drive, near the Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton Avenue, for reports of a fire.
When crews arrived they found a significant fire with flames of up to 30 to 40 feet in the air reported around an encampment structure down in the valley, Jessop said.
Get breaking National news
There were also a number of propane tanks and other compressed gas cylinders that were exploding.
“These fires are a risk to first responders,” Jessop said. “They are well aware of risks from encampment fires.”
Additional crews were called but the fire was quickly put out.
During the primary search, Jessop said they found one deceased person inside of the structure.
The origin, cause and circumstances of the encampment fire is being investigated, Jessop said.
No other structures were impacted. Jessop said shelter services has been contacted due to the number of people and structures in the valley.
- Ontario auditor general has ‘active audits’ on special ed, child care: internal docs
- Ontario health agency begins informing patients about months-old data breach
- Sign at Ontario’s popular Sauble Beach changed to reflect First Nation land ownership
- 2nd person dies at Ontario beach after diving into shallow water: police
Comments