Crime

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon says he is a target of #MeToo movement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon leaves during a break in his civil trial at the courthouse in Montreal, on Monday, June 30, 2025. View image in full screen
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon leaves during a break in his civil trial at the courthouse in Montreal, on Monday, June 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon says the nine women suing him for sexual assault are motivated by money.

The cross-examination of the disgraced former comedy mogul began this morning at his civil trial in Montreal, where he’s being sued for nearly $14 million.

He told the plaintiffs’ lawyer the women had “invented a truth” for financial gain and said their stories have changed over time.

Rozon, who started the comedy festival in the 1980s, says the women who testified against him are part of a coalition and influenced each other.

He also says he became a target of the #MeToo movement, a global campaign raising awareness of sexual violence against women.

Rozon has denied the allegations against him, and has said he chose to fight the case in court to prevent the legalization of extortion.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

