Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon says he is a target of #MeToo movement

Send this page to someone via email

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon says the nine women suing him for sexual assault are motivated by money.

The cross-examination of the disgraced former comedy mogul began this morning at his civil trial in Montreal, where he’s being sued for nearly $14 million.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He told the plaintiffs’ lawyer the women had “invented a truth” for financial gain and said their stories have changed over time.

Rozon, who started the comedy festival in the 1980s, says the women who testified against him are part of a coalition and influenced each other.

He also says he became a target of the #MeToo movement, a global campaign raising awareness of sexual violence against women.

Rozon has denied the allegations against him, and has said he chose to fight the case in court to prevent the legalization of extortion.