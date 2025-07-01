Springer soaks up Canada Day vibes at the plate

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – American George Springer continued to feel good vibrations playing for the Toronto Blue Jays on Canada Day.

The 35-year-old outfielder drove in a career-high seven runs with a solo homer to left field in the fourth, a grand slam to left centre in the seventh, and a two-run single up the middle in the eighth to lift the Blue Jays to a 12-5 win against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Canada’s only Major League Baseball club put on quite the pre-game show to celebrate this country’s 158th birthday, and the ceremony touched many of the Blue Jays, including Springer.

Manager John Schneider caught the ceremonial pitch. The entire team joined Canadian armed servicemen and women, holding a gigantic Canadian flag that covered the outfield at Rogers Centre.

Finally, as the anthem was finishing fighter jets hummed over the stadium.

“We got to go hang on to the flag, and I thought that was cool,” Springer said. “This obviously is a very special day, and for us to win was big for us.

“I know we probably haven’t won (a lot) on these days here. But the Jets were cool with the anthem. The whole environment was awesome.”

The Blue Jays improved to 13-12 on Canada Day at home, but sport a woeful 17-29 record overall on July 1. Springer, however, has enjoyed good times on Canada Day as well as a renaissance this season.

“I think the biggest thing for me is I have learned how to handle the failure,” said Springer, who has gone 9 for 19 (. 474) with three homers, 10 RBI and five runs scored in five Canada Day games for the Blue Jays.

“You’re going to have ups and downs. It’s not always about getting a hit, it’s the process, right? Ultimately, you know, it’ll start to show. You just have to hang in there.”

By snatching the first two of the four-game series, the Blue Jays have pushed to within a game of the American League East Division-leading Yankees.

Toronto has gone 21-10 since May 27, and Springer has played a significant role in the turnaround.

“When he’s playing well usually our whole team plays well,” Toronto veteran starter Kevin Gausman said. “He’s a guy who can take over a game and when he’s locked in he can take over a series.”

Springer hit his 100th homer as a Blue Jay and his ninth career grand slam before 41,129 at Rogers Centre.

He has been secretive as to what adjustments he’s made at the plate this season. But part of Springer’s comeback can be attached to Schneider employing him more as a designated hitter to save him physically.

Springer likes to call the DH role an OP, for offensive player, because of his baserunning ability.

“George is a big-time player when he’s at his best,” Schneider said. “He likes moments like that. … It’s easy for him to slow the moment down.

“I remember in spring training saying, ‘Hey George, I don’t want you to hit 40 homers. I want you to be productive throughout this lineup.’ He’s really grasped onto that. And when a guy like him does it, it trickles down to everyone else.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.