B.C. woman staging nationwide ‘O Canada’ singalong for nation’s birthday

A Victoria woman is organizing an event to connect all of the country this Canada Day.

Katharine Casey, organizer of All Together Canada, along with her mother, is hoping Canadians will join them in singing the national anthem all together on July 1.

At 10 a.m. PST, All Together Canada is hoping people will join them, and the 3,000 others who have committed through social media, in singing “O Canada.”

“Word has been getting out, and the reception has been exceptional,” Casey said.

She told Global News she’s heard about “parades that people are having and finishing off by singing,” and has also heard about “assisted living communities who are having duels and seeing who can sing it louder.”

The Vancouver Island resident came up with the idea to amplify patriotism with the talks about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, and seeing the devastation of the wildfire season around the country she claims it’s a “tough time for Canada.”

“To hear our voices across the country, singing the national anthem, how powerful would that be?” she said.

“Resonating that we are strong, we are free.”

Participants are encouraged to take a picture or video of them singing while holding a sign that includes their local time and where they are from, and then share it to alltogethercanada.ca so Canadians can see that we are all together this Canada Day.