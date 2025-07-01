SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. woman staging nationwide ‘O Canada’ singalong for nation’s birthday

By Casey Freeman Global News
Posted July 1, 2025 9:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians to sing anthem from coast to coast'
Canadians to sing anthem from coast to coast
A group called 'All Together, Canada' is organizing an event for Canada Day to help bring communities together to celebrate their Canadian pride. Katharine Casey joins us from Victoria.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Victoria woman is organizing an event to connect all of the country this Canada Day.

Katharine Casey, organizer of All Together Canada, along with her mother, is hoping Canadians will join them in singing the national anthem all together on July 1.

At 10 a.m. PST, All Together Canada is hoping people will join them, and the 3,000 others who have committed through social media, in singing “O Canada.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Word has been getting out, and the reception has been exceptional,” Casey said.

She told Global News she’s heard about “parades that people are having and finishing off by singing,” and has also heard about “assisted living communities who are having duels and seeing who can sing it louder.”

The Vancouver Island resident came up with the idea to amplify patriotism with the talks about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, and seeing the devastation of the wildfire season around the country she claims it’s a “tough time for Canada.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“To hear our voices across the country, singing the national anthem, how powerful would that be?” she said.

“Resonating that we are strong, we are free.”

Participants are encouraged to take a picture or video of them singing while holding a sign that includes their local time and where they are from, and then share it to alltogethercanada.ca so Canadians can see that we are all together this Canada Day.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices