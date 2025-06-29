Flames consume e-bike, e-scooter shop in Surrey

See more sharing options

A store that sells e-bikes and e-scooters in Surrey, B.C., was severely damaged by fire on Saturday night.

The structure fire was large enough to send a dark plume of smoke into the sky that was visible from kilometres away.

The Surrey Fire Service said flames broke out at the EV Revolution shop near 104 Avenue and 139 Street in Whalley around 7 p.m.

Three dozen firefighters and three trucks were called upon to extinguish the blaze.

Several other businesses were also damaged, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

In a statement, EV Revolution said the fire was started by “an old, outdated electrical system in the attic.”