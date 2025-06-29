Menu

Fire

Flames consume e-bike, e-scooter shop in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 3:12 pm
Surre e-bike and e-scooter store ravaged by fire
An e-bike and e-scooter shop in Surrey was destroyed in a Friday night fire. The store says the fire was caused by an old electrical system in the building.
A store that sells e-bikes and e-scooters in Surrey, B.C., was severely damaged by fire on Saturday night.

The structure fire was large enough to send a dark plume of smoke into the sky that was visible from kilometres away.

The Surrey Fire Service said flames broke out at the EV Revolution shop near 104 Avenue and 139 Street in Whalley around 7 p.m.

Three dozen firefighters and three trucks were called upon to extinguish the blaze.

Several other businesses were also damaged, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

In a statement, EV Revolution said the fire was started by “an old, outdated electrical system in the attic.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

