Blue Jays put Schultz on 15-day IL, recall Bruihl

BOSTON – Right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz has been placed on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 15-day injured list.

He’s out with right middle finger inflammation a day after he gave up three runs on five hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings in Toronto’s 15-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and was active for the Blue Jays’ series finale in Boston.

Schultz has a 4.56 earned-run average with 27 strikeouts this season over 23 2/3 innings.

Bruihl has not allowed a run in his 2 2/3 innings of work for the Blue Jays this season, striking out four.

He has a 3-3 record with a 3.68 ERA over 29 1/3 innings for the triple-A Bisons, all of them relief appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2025.