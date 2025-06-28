SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays recall infielder Will Wagner from Buffalo

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Will Wagner from Triple-A Buffalo.

In a corresponding move, the Jays optioned outfielder Alan Roden to Buffalo.

Wagner has three home runs and 13 runs batted in 18 games in the minor leagues for Buffalo this season. He also boasts a .268 batting average.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war'
Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war
Story continues below advertisement

However, he’s batted .186 with two RBIs and 11 hits in 20 games in the majors for Toronto.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Roden was recalled from the minors on May 30 after Anthony Santander was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Trending Now

Roden has hit .206 with one home run and eight RBIs in 42 games for the Jays this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices