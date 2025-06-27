Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens acquire defenceman Noah Dobson from New York Islanders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 4:23 pm
1 min read
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired offensive defenceman from the New York Islanders, according to media reports.

In return, the Islanders reportedly receive forward Emil Heineman and the 16th and 17th overall picks in Friday night’s NHL draft. The Islanders also hold the top pick, with defenceman Matthew Schaefer expected to go first overall.

Dobson, a 25-year-old from Summerside, P.E.I., produced 10 goals and 29 assists in 71 games last season.

In 2023-24, the right-shot blueliner posted a career-high 70 points in 79 games, finishing second in scoring on the Islanders and seventh among NHL defencemen.

Dobson, who was a pending restricted free agent, played all six of his NHL seasons on Long Island after being drafted 12th overall by the franchise in 2018.

The six-foot-four, 200-pound Dobson joins a young Canadiens blue line led by Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson.

Dobson fills a need for Montreal on the right side. Alexandre Carrier was the only remaining right-shot blueliner on the NHL roster after David Savard retired this off-season. Defence prospects David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux are also right shots.

The trade signals another step forward in Montreal’s transition from rebuilding team to playoff contender.

The Canadiens, who held a top-five pick in the last three NHL drafts, exceeded expectations by reaching the playoffs last season thanks to a dramatic 15-5-6 run after February’s 4 Nations break.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

