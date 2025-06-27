Interior Health Authority CEO Susan Brown stepping aside early

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that Susan Brown, CEO of the Interior Health Authority, is stepping aside from her duties earlier than planned.

In a letter to staff on Friday morning, it was announced that Brown stepped aside as CEO on Thursday and will be retiring at the end of the year.

She had previously announced she was going to retire as CEO at the end of 2025.

The current CFO and vice president, Sylvia Weir, has been appointed as interim CEO until a new CEO can be selected, the letter reads.

A conciliator is also being brought on to be the in-between person for the doctors and hospital staff and management as they deal with the issues between hospitals and Interior Health.

Brown’s leaving comes at a time when Interior health care has been dealing with ER closures in rural communities and a six-week closure of the pediatric department at Kelowna General Hospital.

More to come.