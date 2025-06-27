Menu

Health

Interior Health Authority CEO Susan Brown stepping aside early

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 12:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for Interior Health CEO to step down'
Calls for Interior Health CEO to step down
On the heels of Kelowna General Hospital's pediatric unit being closed, Conservative MLAs say it is time for Interior Health CEO Susan Brown to step down ahead of her planned retirement at the end of 2025. Victoria Femia reports – Jun 13, 2025
Global News has learned that Susan Brown, CEO of the Interior Health Authority, is stepping aside from her duties earlier than planned.

In a letter to staff on Friday morning, it was announced that Brown stepped aside as CEO on Thursday and will be retiring at the end of the year.

She had previously announced she was going to retire as CEO at the end of 2025.

The current CFO and vice president, Sylvia Weir, has been appointed as interim CEO until a new CEO can be selected, the letter reads.

Get weekly health news

A conciliator is also being brought on to be the in-between person for the doctors and hospital staff and management as they deal with the issues between hospitals and Interior Health.

Brown’s leaving comes at a time when Interior health care has been dealing with ER closures in rural communities and a six-week closure of the pediatric department at Kelowna General Hospital.

Click to play video: 'CEO of Interior Health announces retirement'
CEO of Interior Health announces retirement

More to come.

 

