Interior Health Authority CEO Susan Brown announces retirement in 2025

Big changes are on the horizon for Interior Health Authority (IHA) as long-serving CEO Susan Brown announces she will retire by the end of 2025.

After 14 years with the organization, including seven at the helm, Brown’s departure marks the beginning of a critical transition for health care in the region.

Paul Adams from the BC Rural Health Network says Brown’s leadership has had a lasting impact.

“She’s certainly provided a lot to communities both internationally and here in B.C.,” he said.

Brown’s time with Interior Health was marked by major milestones, including the opening of British Columbia’s first urgent and primary care centre in Kamloops in 2018. Since then, 10 more have opened under her leadership.

She also oversaw the addition of specialized cardiac and stroke services at Kelowna General Hospital, the approval of the Kamloops Cancer Centre, and the co-creation of the Centre for Health System Learning & Innovation, all aimed at bringing care closer to home and supporting future innovation.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne expressed her appreciation, noting that Brown’s decades of service — from working as a nurse in Vancouver General Hospital’s emergency department to leading a major health authority — have left a deep legacy across the province.

But even with her accomplishments, Brown’s retirement comes at a time of growing concern. Adams says while the pandemic is behind us, health care in the Interior is still on shaky ground.

Brown’s leaving comes at a time when Interior health care teeters on the edge, with ER closures in rural communities just one sign of strain.

“We see closures throughout the province, so we’re not alone in that regard,” Adams said. “But the situation in the Interior continues and will likely get worse. We need to do better at recruitment and retention of health care professionals in rural communities.”

The challenges don’t stop there. Adams highlights ongoing struggles in both primary and specialty care, and believes a change in leadership could open the door to a new, more community-driven approach.

“We need to build teams of care. We need to attach people to places of care. That work is needed — and we need a change in the model,” he said.

“Hopefully, new leadership will lead to new engagement with communities that truly reflects their needs.”

Osborne says the issues surrounding rural care will continue to be tackled under new leadership.

“Equitable access is very important to our government, they’re important to me, so we are doing what we can to support people in rural communities to have better access to healthcare,” said Osborne.

Susan Brown will continue to serve as CEO until the end of next year, giving the Board of Directors time to begin the search for her successor.