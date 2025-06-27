Menu

Canada

Police dog injured after stepping on gun during Ontario robbery search

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 7:12 am
1 min read
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Halton Regional Police said one of its K9 dogs was injured after its paw touched a discarded firearm during a search investigation.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday when the dog was assisting an officer in finding discarded property in an outdoor area near Burlock Drive and Harvester Road.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The dog’s paw contacted a firearm which discharged resulting in the dog sustaining an injury to its foot,” police said.

The force said the dog recieved medical attention and is expcted to fully recover.

There were no other injuries.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the robbery.

 

