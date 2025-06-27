Police dog injured after stepping on gun during Ontario robbery search

See more sharing options

Halton Regional Police said one of its K9 dogs was injured after its paw touched a discarded firearm during a search investigation.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday when the dog was assisting an officer in finding discarded property in an outdoor area near Burlock Drive and Harvester Road.

“The dog’s paw contacted a firearm which discharged resulting in the dog sustaining an injury to its foot,” police said.

The force said the dog recieved medical attention and is expcted to fully recover.

There were no other injuries.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the robbery.