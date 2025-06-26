Menu

Sports

Collaros, Demski lead way as Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain perfect with 36-23 win over Elks

By Kevin Hirschfield & Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 11:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) reaches out for the touchdown against Edmonton Elks' Devodric Bynum (16) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) reaches out for the touchdown against Edmonton Elks' Devodric Bynum (16) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Two veterans led the way Thursday night to keep the Bombers perfect start to the season going.

Zach Collaros had four total touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for one, while Nic Demski caught two touchdown passes as the Bombers moved to 3-0 on the season with a 36-23 win over the Edmonton Elks in front of the seventh straight sellout crowd at Princess Auto Stadium.

Demski was a game-time decision heading into Thursday, but you wouldn’t know he was battling through injury as he picked up 97 yards receiving on five catches.

He now has four touchdowns on the season, which is first among receivers in the CFL and has caught a pass in 74 straight games.

It was the Bombers 13th straight win against the Elks, who fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Bombers gave up the game’s first touchdown, but responded late in the first quarter with an eight-yard Demski score.

In the second quarter, Collaros hooked up with Keric Wheatfall and Demski for two long touchdowns of 52 and 60 yards, respectively, and the Bombers took a 23-13 lead into halftime.

The Bombers would give up the game’s next 10 points in the third quarter as the Elks evened things up heading into the fourth, but after a Sergio Castillo field goal put the Bombers ahead again, Collaros used his legs, scrambling for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Blue some breathing room.

Winnipeg will hit the road for their next game as they visit the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, July 3 with kickoff shortly after 8 p.m.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

