Fitness influencer Gloria Zamora shot and killed by estranged husband

Fitness influencer Gloria Zamora and her business partner were fatally shot outside a Southern California restaurant by Zamora’s estranged husband, according to family members and police.

Zamora, 40, and Hector Garduno, 43, met to discuss a new project on June 22 at a strip mall sushi restaurant in San Bernardino County’s community of Fontana when they were shot and killed in the parking lot, family members told NBC Los Angeles.

Police identified the shooter as Zamora’s estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, who happened to hear the gunfire.

Zamora, a mother of seven, and Garduno, a father of four, both died at a hospital after the shooting.

On June 16, the fitness influencer, who has more than 150,000 followers on Instagram, announced she was leaving Lizarraga, her estranged husband, on her podcast HERizon.

“They were going through a divorce, that led to this,” officer Steve Reed with the Fontana Police Department told ABC 7.

“We don’t know how he knew where she was at, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting.”

Reed said that several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area when gunfire erupted, including one off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy who was driving by the location and witnessed the shooting.

He said that the deputy “made a U-turn at the light, and got out of his vehicle, and confronted the suspect.”

The deputy, who has not been named, shot and killed Lizarraga during the confrontation.

One of Zamora’s daughters has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family after “an act of unimaginable violence.”

“My mom was senselessly taken from us, she was murdered by my step dad Tomas,” Jazlynne Zamora wrote. “She leaves behind 7 beautiful children, ages 8 to 24, who are now facing a future without our mother’s warmth, guidance, and unconditional love.”

Jazlynne said that her mother “uplifted and inspired countless women, reminding them of their worth, their strength, and their potential.”

“She always said, ‘Women can do anything they set their minds to,’ and she lived those words every day. Her courage, kindness, and determination touched the lives of everyone who knew her,” she added.

“This tragedy has left our family devastated emotionally and financially. We are asking for your help to cover funeral and memorial expenses, and to ease the burden on my siblings and I as we try to navigate life in the wake of this loss. Any funds raised will go directly toward funeral costs and support for my siblings and I in the difficult months ahead.”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than US$33,260 of its goal of $35,000 from 481 donations as of Wednesday afternoon.

Garduno’s daughters also set up a GoFundMe page to help support their family after the unexpected loss of their father.

“He was a loving, devoted, and hardworking man that was tragically murdered and gone too soon,” they wrote. “He lived life with strength and did everything he could for his four daughters and family.”

Garduno’s family said they were reaching out to their community “for help with funeral expenses and to support his four daughters” as they “navigate this incredibly difficult time and push forward with the grace of God.”

“Any funds raised will go toward giving our dad the respectful and loving farewell he deserves, and to help ease the immediate financial burden on our family,” they added.

The GoFundMe post has raised more than US$10,000 of its goal of $1,000 from 214 donations as of Wednesday afternoon.

The deaths of Zamora and Garduno come one month after the fatal shooting of a Colombian influencer at her home on May 15 by a suspect posing as a delivery driver.

María José Estupiñán was shot in the face when she opened the door. Surveillance footage of the incident obtained by police showed the assailant fleeing the scene shortly after it occurred.

Following Estupiñán’s death, Colombian police said she had been abused by her former partner — who is now a suspect — and suggested the killing could have been a femicide, the targeted and purposeful killing of women and girls because of their gender.

The victim had previously reported her ex-partner for domestic violence, according to women’s rights lawyers. The day before she died, a judge reportedly ruled in her favour and ordered her abuser to pay Estupiñán 30 million pesos — about C$9,900 — in damages.

A week before Estupiñán’s death, Valeria Marquez, a 23-year-old beauty influencer, was shot dead by a man who entered the beauty salon where she worked in Zapopan, central Mexico, near Guadalajara, while she was livestreaming on TikTok.

Her death is being treated as a femicide by local authorities.

Seconds before the incident, Marquez was seen on her TikTok livestream seated at a table, holding onto a stuffed toy. She was heard saying, “They’re coming,” before a voice in the background asked, “Hey, Vale?”

Marquez responded “yes” before muting the livestream.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman