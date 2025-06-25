Menu

Crime

Teen charged after bystanders intervene in Roslyn Road stabbing: Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?'
U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?
RELATED: If Winnipeg wants to crack down on knife crime, the city’s law enforcement may want to borrow some ideas from across the pond. Teagan Rasche reports. – Mar 22, 2024
Winnipeg police say bystanders helped a woman who had been stabbed and robbed on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Roslyn Road, involved the victim being jumped from behind and pushed to the ground while she was walking home from work around midnight, police said.

The woman was stabbed and robbed of her cellphone, but was able to disarm one of the suspects until bystanders intervened and called police. The suspects took off before officers arrived on scene.

The woman, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, has since been upgraded to stable. Police say they’ve made one arrest so far in connection to the incident.

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.

She remains in custody while police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Teen victim recovering after Brandon high school sword attack'
Teen victim recovering after Brandon high school sword attack
