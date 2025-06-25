Teen charged after bystanders intervene in Roslyn Road stabbing: Winnipeg cops

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say bystanders helped a woman who had been stabbed and robbed on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Roslyn Road, involved the victim being jumped from behind and pushed to the ground while she was walking home from work around midnight, police said.

The woman was stabbed and robbed of her cellphone, but was able to disarm one of the suspects until bystanders intervened and called police. The suspects took off before officers arrived on scene.

The woman, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, has since been upgraded to stable. Police say they’ve made one arrest so far in connection to the incident.

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.

She remains in custody while police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).