Crime

Man has serious injuries after being shot by police in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 11:08 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police say a man is in serious condition after he was shot by police on Wednesday morning in Brampton.

The incident happened at around 9:50 a.m. near Malta Avenue and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

Paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

There is a large police presence in the area and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Special Investigations Unit, an agency that investigates the conduct of officers when a civilian is seriously injured, said they are waiting for more information.

