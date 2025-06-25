Menu

Crime

Ontario man shot dead at workplace, suspect vehicle found set ablaze

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 9:16 am
1 min read
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down several suspects after a man was shot dead at his workplace last week.

Police said last Friday, a man died after he was shot at this place of employment, which was near Rutherford and Glidden roads in Brampton. He has since been identified as Sharnpreet Singh.

Later that evening, a dark-coloured sedan was found set ablaze near Milburough Townline and Campbellville Road in Campbellville, Ont., which is just outside of Milton. The suspects then fled the area on foot, police said Wednesday. Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the homicide.

It’s not clear how many suspects police are looking for.

“Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area that evening, particularly motorists with dashcam footage or residents with surveillance cameras, to review their recordings and report any suspicious activity,” police said.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Peel police at 905-453-2121 extension 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

