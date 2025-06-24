75-year-old woman dead following family dispute at Vernon, B.C. home

See more sharing options

A 75-year-old woman is dead following a family disturbance in Vernon, B.C., that prompted a large police response on Friday afternoon.

Just after 4:15 p.m. on June 20, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received several calls reporting a fight that was escalating at a residence in the 2300 block of 34th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the body of the elderly woman on the patio.

“A suspect was arrested at the scene,” said Cp. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The suspect was released from police custody pending a future court date and is bound by several conditions.”

Police say they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The Vernon North Okanagan Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation.