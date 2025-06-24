Menu

Crime

75-year-old woman dead following family dispute at Vernon, B.C. home

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 9:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vernon woman dead after family disturbance'
Vernon woman dead after family disturbance
A Vernon woman is dead after what police are calling a family disturbance. The 75-year-old was found on the patio of a home when officers arrived on Friday. Victoria Femia has more.
A 75-year-old woman is dead following a family disturbance in Vernon, B.C., that prompted a large police response on Friday afternoon.

Just after 4:15 p.m. on June 20, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received several calls reporting a fight that was escalating at a residence in the 2300 block of 34th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the body of the elderly woman on the patio.

“A suspect was arrested at the scene,” said Cp. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The suspect was released from police custody pending a future court date and is bound by several conditions.”

Police say they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The Vernon North Okanagan Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

