Manitoba launches heat pump savings initiative for eligible homeowners

The provincial government says it wants Manitobans to help the environment and also save money by upgrading their heat pumps.

Environment and climate change minister Mike Moyes announced the new initiative, part of Manitoba’s Affordable Energy Plan, on Tuesday.

“This is a big step toward a greener, more sustainable province that is building a low-carbon future by harnessing renewable energy, while making life more affordable for Manitoba families,” said Moyes.

The program, via Efficiency Manitoba, helps with the cost of ground-source heat pumps for eligible homeowners — who could save as much as $1,000 on heating costs in the first year, the minister said.

The province said there are multiple options for Manitobans who want to participate, including an option that involves no up-front costs, as well as retrofits for multi-unit residential buildings.

More information and eligibility requirements are available on the province’s website.