Tropical Storm Andrea forming over the Atlantic, but is not expected to pose a threat

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed east of Bermuda, but it isn’t expected to pose much of a threat.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., says Tropical Storm Andrea is a small, gale-force low-pressure system.

The storm is producing showers and thunderstorms over the central Atlantic.

But forecasters say satellite images indicate Andrea will likely be a short-lived tropical storm.

The centre says the environmental conditions about 1,400 kilometres east of Bermuda are expected to prevent the storm from gaining any strength by this evening, and it is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

Last month, the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax predicted another active year for tropical storms.

The Halifax-based centre has calculated that between 35 and 40 per cent of all tropical storms typically enter the Canadian zone, which extends from Ontario eastward to Atlantic Canada’s sprawling offshore.

As a result, between two and four named storms can be expected to enter the Canadian zone every year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.