Nova Scotia to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change action on Cape Breton

The Nova Scotia government is giving the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources in Cape Breton $893,000 to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change adaptation work.

The institute that represents the five Mi’kmaq First Nations on Cape Breton on natural resources matters says it will use the money to develop climate change monitoring and action plans for these communities.

Lisa Young, the executive director of the institute, said in a statement the organization’s approaches to addressing climate change are rooted in Mi’kmaq knowledge.

The institute will use the funding to hire a Mi’kmaw climate change co-ordinator and project assistant, develop educational material in Mi’kmaq and English and establish a monitoring plan that uses culturally relevant indicators of climate change.

Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said in a statement climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing Mi’kmaq communities, and it’s important that solutions to it are grounded in Mi’kmaq knowledge and values.

Nova Scotia’s Minister of L’nu Affairs, Leah Martin, announced the funding in Membertou today, saying climate change affects everyone, but not all communities are affected in the same way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.