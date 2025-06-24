Menu

Canada

Divers recover body of crew member in Airmedic helicopter crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2025 12:13 pm
1 min read
Provincial police divers have found the body of one of the crew members aboard a medical transport helicopter that crashed on Quebec’s North Shore last week.

Rescue crews found one survivor last week whose life is not in danger.

Search efforts to find the aircraft and three other missing people are ongoing.

The helicopter crashed around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Natashquan, Que., just over 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The helicopter was operated by Montreal-area company Airmedic.

The company says it is in mourning and offered condolences to the family and friends of their fallen colleague.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

