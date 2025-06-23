Menu

Environment

Search for cougars continues at Whistler Blackcomb, area closures remain in effect

By Simon Little & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 8:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Expanded Whistler Blackomb closures due to cougars'
Expanded Whistler Blackomb closures due to cougars
RELATED: For the second day in a row, large areas of Whistler Blackcomb were closed to hikers and mountain bikers due to cougar activity. As Alissa Thibault reports, people who saw the cougars say they weren't backing down easily.
Multiple area closures remain in effect at Whistler Blackcomb as conservation officers search for two cougars they say could be a risk to public safety.

Members of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) were back on the ground with rifles and dogs searching, in part, near staff accommodations on Blackcomb Mountain.

“It’s kind of eerie feeling,” staff member Li Grossi told Global News.

“We just wanted to walk up the hill to get home, and we were stopped, like you have to take the bus, you can’t go up.”

Area closures include the Creekside and Garbanzo Zones of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park and the Ascent Trail on Blackcomb Mountain.

The Blackcomb biking trails and Kadenwood area in Creekside are also closed until further notice.

Click to play video: 'Whistler mountain biking trails closed due to cougar sightings'
Whistler mountain biking trails closed due to cougar sightings

Two separate mountain bikers spotted the cougars in the bike zones Friday evening, one of whom was chased for an estimated 300 metres.

Hikers later spotted the cougars on Sunday morning in the Ascent area.

Conservation officers have also linked the sightings to another cougar interaction at Garibaldi Lake on June 8.

“They don’t occur frequently and I guess what’s more unusual about this series of events is we had some encounters in Rebel Creek a couple of weeks ago at Garibaldi Park and then again on Whistler mountain a couple of days ago on Blackcomb Mountain, so it’s a series of events similar in nature which is quite unusual,” BCCOS Sgt. Chris Boyle told media on Sunday.

“They seem to be very comfortable and somewhat interested in being around people, which is unusual for cougars.”

The Conservation Officer Service says because of their previous behaviour, the big cats could be deemed a public safety threat and killed.

Officials are still hoping the animals will move out of the area on their own.

Anyone who encounters the animals is asked to contact the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

