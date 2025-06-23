Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Abbotsford Canucks look to clinch championship in Game 6 of Calder Cup Finals

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford Canucks lose Game 5 of the Calder Cup final in overtime'
Abbotsford Canucks lose Game 5 of the Calder Cup final in overtime
WATCH: Abbotsford Canucks failed to win the Calder Cup on home ice in the AHL finals. The Charlotte Checkers got a ricochet goal in overtime to force the Canucks back to Charlotte for the remainder of the games.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Abbotsford Canucks will have another chance to take home the Calder Cup Monday night in North Carolina.

The Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate leads its best of seven series with the Charoltte Checkers 3-2.

The club had the chance to seal its first-ever AHL championship in front of a sold-out home crowd on Saturday night in Abbotsford, but fell to 4-3 to the Checkers in overtime on a goal from Jesse Puljujärvi.

The Canucks got two goals from Linus Karlsson and one from Arsheep Bains.

Click to play video: 'Surrey South Asians score big goals'
Surrey South Asians score big goals
Trending Now

A Canucks victory on Monday would be the first time a Canadian club has hoisted the Calder Cup since the 2017-2018 Toronto Marlies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Checkers, the AHL affiliate for the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, swept the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference final, while the Canucks bounced the Texas Stars in six games in the Western Conference final.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The puck drops at 4 p.m. PT at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The City of Port Coquitlam is hosting a free watch party at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre.

— with files from the Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices