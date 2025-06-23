Abbotsford Canucks look to clinch championship in Game 6 of Calder Cup Finals

Send this page to someone via email

The Abbotsford Canucks will have another chance to take home the Calder Cup Monday night in North Carolina.

The Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate leads its best of seven series with the Charoltte Checkers 3-2.

The club had the chance to seal its first-ever AHL championship in front of a sold-out home crowd on Saturday night in Abbotsford, but fell to 4-3 to the Checkers in overtime on a goal from Jesse Puljujärvi.

The Canucks got two goals from Linus Karlsson and one from Arsheep Bains.

A Canucks victory on Monday would be the first time a Canadian club has hoisted the Calder Cup since the 2017-2018 Toronto Marlies.

The Checkers, the AHL affiliate for the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, swept the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference final, while the Canucks bounced the Texas Stars in six games in the Western Conference final.

The puck drops at 4 p.m. PT at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The City of Port Coquitlam is hosting a free watch party at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre.

— with files from the Canadian Press