Environment

Victim of fatal Alberta rockslide identified as 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Second person dead after Banff National Park rock slide'
Second person dead after Banff National Park rock slide
WATCH (June 20): Parks Canada and RCMP have confirmed that a second person has died as the result of a rockslide in Banff National Park. Skylar Peters reports.
The RCMP have identified the second victim of a fatal rockslide that happened Thursday in Banff National Park as a 33-year-old resident of Surrey, B.C.

Police haven’t released the man’s name, but Parks Canada earlier said his body was recovered around 9 a.m. on Friday from the scene of the rockslide, near Bow Glacier Falls, about 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise, along the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93).

Multiple hikers were in the area when the rockslide hit, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Bow Glacier Falls rock slide witness calls scene ‘pretty chaotic’'
Bow Glacier Falls rock slide witness calls scene ‘pretty chaotic’

The slide also killed 70-year-old Jutta Hinrichs of Calgary, whose body was recovered later on Thursday.

However, search and rescue crews were unable to recover the second victim’s body until Friday because of darkness. They had to wait for the arrival of a geotechnical engineer to make sure the area was safe enough to begin removing debris.

Three other people were injured in the slide.

Two of them were airlifted to hospital in Calgary, while the third person was transported by ground ambulance.

Click to play video: 'Friends, colleagues remember woman killed in Bow Glacier Falls rock slide'
Friends, colleagues remember woman killed in Bow Glacier Falls rock slide
