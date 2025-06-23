Victim of fatal Alberta rockslide identified as 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have identified the second victim of a fatal rockslide that happened Thursday in Banff National Park as a 33-year-old resident of Surrey, B.C.

Police haven’t released the man’s name, but Parks Canada earlier said his body was recovered around 9 a.m. on Friday from the scene of the rockslide, near Bow Glacier Falls, about 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise, along the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93).

Multiple hikers were in the area when the rockslide hit, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

1:46 Bow Glacier Falls rock slide witness calls scene ‘pretty chaotic’

The slide also killed 70-year-old Jutta Hinrichs of Calgary, whose body was recovered later on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

However, search and rescue crews were unable to recover the second victim’s body until Friday because of darkness. They had to wait for the arrival of a geotechnical engineer to make sure the area was safe enough to begin removing debris.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Three other people were injured in the slide.

Two of them were airlifted to hospital in Calgary, while the third person was transported by ground ambulance.