Victim of fatal Alberta rockslide identified as 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

The RCMP have identified the second victim of a fatal rockslide that happened Thursday in Banff National Park as a 33-year-old resident of Surrey, B.C.
Police haven’t released the man’s name, but Parks Canada earlier said his body was recovered around 9 a.m. on Friday from the scene of the rockslide, near Bow Glacier Falls, about 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise, along the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93).
Multiple hikers were in the area when the rockslide hit, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The slide also killed 70-year-old Jutta Hinrichs of Calgary, whose body was recovered later on Thursday.
However, search and rescue crews were unable to recover the second victim’s body until Friday because of darkness. They had to wait for the arrival of a geotechnical engineer to make sure the area was safe enough to begin removing debris.
Get breaking National news
Three other people were injured in the slide.
Two of them were airlifted to hospital in Calgary, while the third person was transported by ground ambulance.
Comments